FIFA announcement confirms Newcastle United will earn a share of £189m World Cup pay-out

A FIFA announcement confirmed that around £189million has been set aside for clubs with representatives at the upcoming tournament.

The Premier League season will be halted from November 14 to December 26 as the World Cup takes place.

And for every day a player remains with their national team during the break, the clubs they are contracted to will be given around £9,000 per player. This will start from the day the player joins up with their national team and ends when the nation plays its final game of the tournament.

Newcastle United have several players in with a chance of going to the World Cup in Qatar.

But clubs will only receive the full payout for players who were signed at least two years before the start of the tournament. For players that have signed for a club within the last two years, the payment will be shared proportionally.

Newcastle are set to have several representatives at the World Cup, most of whom arrived at the club this year. Kieran Trippier and Nick Pope are likely to travel to Qatar with England while Bruno Guimaraes is set to join up with Brazil.

But with all three players joining the club in 2022, Newcastle will have to share the £9,000 per-player, per-day payout with Atletico Madrid, Burnley and Lyon respectively.

Swiss defender Fabian Schar is also poised to represent his country at the upcoming tournament and Newcastle will be eligible for the full £9,000 daily pay-out for every day the player is with the Switzerland squad.

It is unlikely any player sold by Newcastle within the past two years will be going to the World Cup, barring an unexpected Japan call-up for Yoshinori Muto.

Callum Wilson (England), Joelinton (Brazil), Allan Saint-Maximin (France) and Sven Botman (Netherlands) could also be handed surprise call-ups should they continue their fine form.

Australian international Garang Kuol may be heading to Qatar, but his current club Central Coast Mariners would be entitled to the full pay-out as the teenager isn’t set to join Newcastle until January.

Although the money isn’t significant in Premier League terms, it could soon add up.