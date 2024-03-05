Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aston Villa’s latest accounts reveal the club lost £119.6m up to May 31, 2023. Premier League clubs are only permitted to lose £105m over a three-year rolling period, but Villa insist the figures are in-line with their ‘strategic plan’.

A statement read: "The owners of Aston Villa remain committed to the long-term and sustainable development of the club, and we look forward to continued progress on the delivery of our strategic plan."

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This season’s Premier League has been dominated by Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) with Everton having already been hit with a ten-point deduction, reduced to six on appeal, as the Toffees and Nottingham Forest await potential further punishment for breaching these rules. Clubs across the division were very quiet during the winter transfer window as they endeavoured to not fall foul of these rules, with Villa’s purchase of Morgan Rogers one of the very few permanent transfers made across the window - although that signing and any made during the summer haven't be taken into account by these latest financial reports.

Despite being on course to qualify for the Champions League, Villa may be forced to sell one of their star players this summer. The Villains saw Jack Grealish leave for Manchester City for £100m in 2021 and could be forced into another marquee sale in order to fund incoming transfers this summer.

Newcastle United’s accounts were released earlier this year, showing they had made a loss of £155m over three years, however, they will not fall foul of PSR as various expenditures including, but not limited to, the academy, women's football and charity, as well as a depreciation figure of around £8m, are added back to the loss - resulting in an overall loss of under £105m.