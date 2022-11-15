Played in the middle of winter, this World Cup promises to be a completely unique affair - and a highly unpredictable one to boot. Newcastle United have six representatives away in Qatar with Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson away with England, Bruno Guimaraes with Brazil, Fabian Schar with Switzerland and Garang Kuol with Australia.

Domestic football in the Premier League is taking a back seat for the moment, before returning on Boxing Day. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022:

When does the FIFA World Cup begin?

Bruno Guimaraes will represent Brazil in Qatar (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

The first match of the Qatar World Cup takes place on Sunday, November 20. Hosts Qatar will face Ecuador, with kick-off scheduled to take place at 4pm GMT. England start their journey with the second game of the tournament when they face Iran on Monday, November 21.

Most days during the first two rounds of group stage games will see four games per day - kicking off at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm GMT. The final set of group games will kick-off simultaneously with games scheduled for 3pm and 7pm.

Round of 16 will start on Saturday, December 3 with the Quarter-Finals to start on Friday, December 9.

The semi-finals take place on Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 respectively. The final is scheduled to take place at 3pm on Sunday, December 18.

Callum Wilson has been called-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

When do Newcastle United players feature?

As mentioned, England start the tournament on Monday, November 21 against Iran with a 1pm kick-off (BBC). They face USA at 7pm on Friday, November 25 (ITV) before finishing the group stage against Wales at 7pm on Tuesday, November 29 (BBC).

England will face one of Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal or the Netherlands in the Round of 16 if they progress from Group B.

Brazil’s tournament starts at 7pm on Thursday, November 24 when they face Serbia (BBC). They then face Switzerland at 4pm on Monday, November 28 (ITV) before completing the group stage with a 7pm kick-off against Cameroon on Friday, December 2 (ITV).

Switzerland face Cameroon at 10am on Thursday, November 24 (ITV) and play Brazil in between their clash with Serbia at 7pm on Friday, December 2 (ITV).

Brazil and Switzerland would face one of South Korea, Ghana, Uruguay or Portugal in the Round of 16.

Kuol’s Australia kick-off their tournament against France at 7pm on Tuesday November 22. They face Tunisia at 10am on Saturday, November 26 before their group stage is rounded-off with a clash against Denmark at 3pm on Wednesday, November 30. All three games will be broadcast live on BBC in the UK.

If Australia were to progress from Group D, they would set up a Round of 16 clash with either Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico or Poland.

How will Newcastle United benefit financially?

FIFA have set aside £189million to help clubs who have players away on international duty during the tournament. Each club will receive around £9,000 per player for every day they are away on international duty.

