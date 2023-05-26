Newcastle United's Garang Kuol has opened up on a "tough period" – after making a goalscoring return to action.

Kuol, loaned to Heart of Midlothian in January after joining from Central Coast Mariners in Australia, netted in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Rangers.

The 18-year-old scored in added time at Ibrox in what was his first appearance for more than two months for his loan club.

“People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal," said Kuol.

“At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, look at the game time, and they make it a whole negative story.

“I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing.

“It (the goal) just shows perseverance, and the hard work I did behind the scenes on the training pitch every day.

“I just thought ‘finally’. Obviously, it’s been a tough period, and just to get that goal was like a sigh of relief.”

Fourth-placed Hearts – who can no longer finish third in the Scottish Premiership – end their campaign with a home game against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian tomorrow.

“The boys are ready," said Kuol. "We're focused, and we'll go out all guns blazing."

Kuol has found his opportunities limited at Hearts, and Eddie Howe addressed his situation earlier this month.

“I think, whenever you loan a player, you hope they play every game, for a striker, they score loads of goals, they return in a brilliant mental place,” said United's head coach.

“Part of going on loan is that you don’t know what’s going to happen. They have to earn everything they get.

“Sometimes, through a disappointing loan, you can actually respond and learn things about yourself which makes the loan really beneficial. So I’d never look at it as a huge negative.