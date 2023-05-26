News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83

'Finally!': Newcastle United forward opens up on 'tough period' – after dramatic recall

Newcastle United's Garang Kuol has spoken about scoring his first goal in British football.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 26th May 2023, 07:16 BST- 2 min read

Newcastle United's Garang Kuol has opened up on a "tough period" – after making a goalscoring return to action.

Kuol, loaned to Heart of Midlothian in January after joining from Central Coast Mariners in Australia, netted in Wednesday night's 2-2 draw against Rangers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 18-year-old scored in added time at Ibrox in what was his first appearance for more than two months for his loan club.

Most Popular

“People look at the game time as a negative, and obviously it’s not ideal," said Kuol.

“At the end of the day, what I’m doing in training every day is what makes me a better player. A lot of people look past that, look at the game time, and they make it a whole negative story.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m very happy that I came here, I’ve met some wonderful people, the coaches, and hopefully I can just keep developing.

“It (the goal) just shows perseverance, and the hard work I did behind the scenes on the training pitch every day.

“I just thought ‘finally’. Obviously, it’s been a tough period, and just to get that goal was like a sigh of relief.”

Fourth-placed Hearts – who can no longer finish third in the Scottish Premiership – end their campaign with a home game against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian tomorrow.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The boys are ready," said Kuol. "We're focused, and we'll go out all guns blazing."

Kuol has found his opportunities limited at Hearts, and Eddie Howe addressed his situation earlier this month.

“I think, whenever you loan a player, you hope they play every game, for a striker, they score loads of goals, they return in a brilliant mental place,” said United's head coach.

“Part of going on loan is that you don’t know what’s going to happen. They have to earn everything they get.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sometimes, through a disappointing loan, you can actually respond and learn things about yourself which makes the loan really beneficial. So I’d never look at it as a huge negative.

“But, of course, the loan probably hasn’t gone as we’d have hoped.”