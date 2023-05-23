Newcastle United issue Joelinton injury update

Eddie Howe has explained the last-minute change to Newcastle United's teamsheet against Leicester City.

Howe's side qualified for the Champions League last night after taking a point from a goalless draw at St James's Park.

Joelinton had been named in the team after recovering from the knock he suffered in last week's 4-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, the 26-year-old midfielder aggravated the problem in the warm-up, and Howe, already without Joe Willock, fielded 20-year-old Elliot Anderson.

"It was a difficult late change," said United's head coach. "We've been really stretched in midfield. So Joe, we thought, would be OK.

"We didn't think there were any major concerns with his injury, but he felt, in the warm-up, that he couldn't play. He couldn't do himself justice, so unfortunately he missed out."

Anderson, making only his second Premier League start, was heavily involved in the game, and Howe was pleased with his contribution.

"Elliot himself picked up a knock in the last game he came on," said Howe. "He wasn't 100% himself, but I thought he did really, really well, that considered.

"Yeah, he can be really pleased with how he performed in a high-pressure game."

Anderson's Premier League debut against Liverpool in March was cut short by goalkeeper Nick Pope's dismissal.

Joelinton is now being assessed ahead of Sunday's season-ending home game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Willock isn't expected to play against this season after suffering a hamstring injury against Brighton.

Speaking last week, Howe said: "It looks like Joe may be in trouble with his hamstring. We might lose him for the season, but that's unclear as it sit here now. Fingers crossed our team's going to be strong."