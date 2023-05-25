News you can trust since 1849
Long-serving Newcastle United player 'set for summer transfer' – clubs lining up bids

One Newcastle United defender has been tipped for a summer exit.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 25th May 2023, 07:37 BST- 1 min read

Javier Manquillo's set to leave Newcastle United this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Manquillo, signed from Atletico Madrid six years ago by then-manager Rafa Benitez, has only made a handful of appearances for Eddie Howe's third-placed team this season.

And the 29-year-old, according to Spanish publication AS, would "welcome" a move after a year on the fringes at St James' Park. Manquillo has only made six appearances this season.

Manquillo – who has a year left on his contract at St James' Park – is said to be interesting clubs in England, Spain, Germany and France.

Kieran Trippier, also signed from Atletico, is Howe's first-choice right-back. Howe also has Emil Krafth and Harrison January signing Ashby to play in the position.

Manquillo has made 110 appearances in total for Newcastle.

Howe is looking to recruit a "small group" of players who can "make a difference" next season, when the club will be in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.