Five players that could leave Newcastle United in January and four that won't

The January transfer window should see plenty of incomings and outgoings at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window came to a rather low-key end for Newcastle United earlier this month.

The painfully prolonged attempts to land England star Marc Guehi failed to come to a successful end as Crystal Palace rebuffed several offers for the centre-back and a late move for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga provoked a similar response from the City Ground hierarchy. In terms of outgoing deals, interest in the likes of Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier failed to transition into actual bids and all three players remain part of Eddie Howe’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the consistent message from United has always been the January transfer window is always a difficult window to conduct business, it seems likely the Magpies will have to be active in the new year and they are facing some major calls over their squad. The Gazette looks at some decisions facing the Magpies when the new year rolls around.

Could leave in January

Martin Dubravka

The Magpies keeper was widely expected to leave St James Park during the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Odysseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy. However, the long-serving stopper has remained with the club after reports of interest from elsewhere failed to provoke a formal bid for his services. As it stands, Dubravka is unlikely to gain regular game-time this season and will head into the final months of his current deal in the new year. That means Newcastle could be willing to allow the Slovakia international to leave during the January transfer window.

Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier | Getty Images

The future of the former England full-back has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the summer and there were reports linking Trippier with moves to clubs in Italy, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Interest from all three countries remains alive - although Eddie Howe is believed to be keen to retain the services of the experienced defender. However, an agreement over a departure could be found in the new year.

Callum Wilson

Wilson will hope to return from injury and feature for the first time this season when United return to action with a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers next weekend. The England striker is another player that was linked with a move away from Tyneside during the summer but his injury issues meant no formal offers were received. However, if Newcastle could bring in a forward player during the January transfer window, Wilson could be allowed to depart within the final six months of his current contract.

Matt Targett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Aston Villa and Southampton full-back has become something of a forgotten man in recent months after suffering a serious injury last season. During his time out, Howe has used the likes of Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly and Dan Burn at left-back and that means Targett is down the pecking order when it comes to options on the left-hand side of the back four. United were believed to be open to offers during the summer and it’s unlikely that stance will have changed.

Miguel Almiron

Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Another player strongly linked with a move away from St James Park during the summer months, Almiron remained on Tyneside but has played just a handful of minutes in the Premier League so far this season after coming on as a late substitute in the draw at Bournemouth and the home win against Spurs. Although he could be handed more game-time over the coming weeks and months, it seems a reasonable offer could see the Paraguayan’s time on Tyneside come to an end in January.

Will not leave

Bruno Guimaraes

Arguably now United’s most important player, Newcastle saw off high-profile interest from elsewhere and saw out a period where Bruno had a £100m release clause on his head. Now proudly wearing the captain’s armband, the Brazil international has been in decent form during the opening month of the season and will remain integral to United’s plans this season and throughout the future.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United's Swedish striker #14 Alexander Isak celebrates after scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 1, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

It would probably be safe to suggest Isak is every bit as important to Newcastle as Bruno Guimaraes. As it stands, the Sweden star is carrying the brunt of the responsibility when it comes to the Magpies main attacking threat and will need some support at some point in the near future. With adding to their attacking options, rather than weakening them, on the agenda for Newcastle, Isak won’t be allowed to leave in the new year.

Anthony Gordon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite scoring in the draw at Bournemouth, the former Everton man has not really hit form during the first month of the season and seems to be suffering from a hangover from being part of England’s Euro 2024 Finals squad. Linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer, Newcastle are believed to be holding talks over a possible new deal for Gordon - and that would be welcomed by Magpies supporters, who have taken the energetic forward to their hearts during his time on Tyneside.

Sandro Tonali

There have been a few mischievous reports suggesting a couple of clubs in Italy are hoping to take the midfielder back to Serie A in the near future. Former club AC Milan have been named and there was a bizarre report stating Juventus had Tonali’s name on their list of targets. However, the Italy international has adapted well to life in England after coming through his lengthy suspension for breaching gambling regulations and will look to repay United’s faith and belief in him.