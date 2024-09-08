‘Writing on the wall’ - Newcastle United ace drops future bombshell following Eddie Howe talk

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 8th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST

Jamal Lewis has admitted that he has likely played his last game for Newcastle United after securing a move to Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

Lewis will spend the season at Sao Paulo, becoming the first ever British player to represent the club. The 26-year-old spent last campaign on-loan at Watford and hasn’t featured for Newcastle United since the final day of the 2022/23 season - a campaign that saw him make just four appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.

Lewis’ move to Brazil will see him play regular first-team football again and the Northern Ireland international has admitted that the ‘writing is on the wall’ for his future on Tyneside following his move to South America: “I've spoken to the manager and I'm in my last year and I've done a season-long loan, so that kind of has the writing on the wall,” Lewis said. “But if Sao Paulo can be my long-term home for the future, that would be amazing.”

Lewis is currently with Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad as they prepare for a clash against Bulgaria tonight. Northern Ireland defeated Luxembourg 2-0 on Thursday night with Lewis coming on as a substitute just before the hour mark in that game.

Sao Paulo face Atletico Mineiro on Friday night in the quarter-final of the Copa do Brasil in a match that could mark Lewis’ debut for his new club. Just days later, Sao Paulo make the trip to face Cruzeiro - the side that currently sits directly above them in the table.

