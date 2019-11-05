Florian Lejeune set for Newcastle United Premier League return
Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune has hinted he will be BACK in Steve Bruce’s Premier League squad THIS weekend.
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 4:40 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 7:35 pm
The Magpies host Bournemouth looking to build on their rampant win at West Ham.
And Bruce looks set to be boosted by the return of the Frenchman, out since April with a knee injury.
Lejeune tweeted: “Yesterday was the last time I played for the reserves before coming back with the group. Thank you to all my teammates, can't wait to be back #readynow.”