Dan Ginger has been appointed as the club’s new director of brand, marketing and digital media. Ginger arrives from the professional tennis industry where he was senior vice-president of brand and marketing for the ATP and WTA tours.

A club statement confirmed Newcastle’s latest behind the scenes recruit will work closely with chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone with the aim of accelerating “brand, marketing and digital strategies, helping to engage and grow Newcastle United’s global fan base as the club works towards its ambitious targets.”

Ginger, who was born in Northumberland, told the club website following his appointment: “I am delighted to join Newcastle United as the club continues its exciting journey towards being a leading Premier League and European club, both on and off the pitch.

“Born and raised in the North East, I know how much Newcastle United means to its fans and the local community. I look forward to communicating that globally via our brand, marketing and digital activity.”

Former Arsenal CCO Silverstone added: “We are very pleased Dan has joined us as we continue our exciting journey on and off the pitch.

“Our brand, marketing and digital media functions are an essential part of defining the club’s brand and engagement strategy whilst growing our local and global fanbase. Dan and his team will play a key role in driving these vital efforts forward.”

