Former Sunderland and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has risked the wrath of Newcastle United supporters by claiming Arsenal should make a move for Magpies star Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has been in stunning form in recent weeks after scoring seven goals in his last six appearances to play a leading role in United’s push for an immediate return to European competition. That upturn in form now means Isak has scored 21 goals in all competitions to become the first Magpies player to pass the 20-goal mark in a top flight season since club legend Alan Shearer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The former Real Sociedad striker’s future has been the source of ongoing speculation in recent weeks - although Isak moved to quell any talk of a move away from St James Park last month when he insisted there was ‘no focus’ on his future and stressing he ‘just wants to do good for the team’.

However, recent reports have suggested the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are both ready to make big offers to the Magpies in a bid to persuade them to authorise the departure of the striker - and former Sunderland star Bent believes Isak is ready-made to be part of Mikel Arteta’s plans with the Gunners.

He told talkSPORT: “Again, I am not saying that they are the same, but the way he finishes, that side foot, is like Thierry, just caress it into the far corner. But yeah, if there was one centre-forward out there you said who should Arsenal buy, it’s him. (He is worth) £80-100 million, and I would happily pay it. He can do everything. He can take the ball in tight spaces, he can create, he can even come off the left.”