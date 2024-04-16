Liverpool target 'prefers' Man Utd move as Everton star makes 'unhappy' Spurs claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United have been persuaded to rethink their transfer policy after reports Crystal Palace star Michael Olise ‘prefers’ a move to Old Trafford.

Football Transfers have reported the Red Devils are ready to ‘cut their losses’ on Antony after the Brazilian star struggled to make a consistent impact since moving to Old Trafford in an £82m deal from Ajax during the summer of 2022. The winger has scored ten goals and has provided five assists in 77 appearances in all competitions but there have frustrations over his lack of consistency over the last 18 months.

The report claims the Red Devils will allow Antony to depart during the summer if they receive ‘an acceptable offer’ and have revealed Palace star Olise is ‘at the top of the list’ to replace him in Erik ten Hag’s squad. Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked with the former Reading star - but Olise is believed to favour a move to Old Trafford.

Former Palace striker Clinton Morrison has already told the Red Devils they would be able to upgrade on Antony by making a move for Olise. He told Sky Sports: “The kid can be what he wants to be. Any of those top-four teams will come knocking on Crystal Palace's door. He would give Man United goals and assists, he can do whatever he wants. I think he is a fantastic player. He's going to be top, top. I speak to Dougie Freedman about him a lot. It would cost big, big money to sign Olise – at least £60 to £70m. He is still at a young age. I think he moves on in the summer, without a shadow of a doubt. He has got it all. If you want to do the comparisons between him and Antony, he is way better than Antony."

Everton star makes ‘unhappy’ Spurs claim

Key figures within Tottenham Hotspur will not be satisfied with simply challenging for a place in next season’s Champions League.

That was the verdict of former Spurs star Dele Alli as he assessed his old club’s push for a top four spot. Ange Postecoglou’s hopes of earning a return to the Champions League suffered a double blow at the weekend after they crashed to a 4-0 defeat at Newcastle United and top four rivals Aston Villa picked up a stunning 2-0 win at title chasing Arsenal.

Alli insisted getting back in the Champions League would be a major achievement for his former club - but believes those within the Spurs hierarchy will not be happy with simply claiming a top four spot.