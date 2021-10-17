Steve Bruce takes charge of his 1000th game as a manager today when Newcastle face Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite this, speculation remains rife that his days at St James’s Park are numbered and a plethora of managers have been linked with becoming Newcastle United’s new manager.

One of those most recently linked is Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho has become the latest manager to distance himself from Newcastle United rumours (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The Portuguese manager only joined the Serie A side in the summer and, despite feeling a ‘connection’ with the Newcastle fans, he has quashed any talk of him switching Italy for another return to England:

“I have nothing to say about Newcastle.” Mourinho said.

“I worked with Mr. [Bobby] Robson [at Barcelona], one of the greatest in the history of the club, and I have always had a connection with those people and that city that I know well by now.

“But nothing more. I am 100 percent focused on the project with Roma-Friedkin project.”

Curiously, during spells as manager of Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League, the ‘Special One’ took just three points from seven games at St James’s Park during a 15 year spell in England’s top flight.

Only once has Mourinho been successful at St James’s Park in the league, that came when his Spurs side defeated Newcastle 3-1 in July 2020.

The 58 year-old has previously described himself as ‘a little magpie’, in reference to his affinity with Sir Bobby Robson and Newcastle.

Mourinho’s Roma currently sit in fourth but face a daunting clash with Juventus tonight.

