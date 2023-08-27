Harrison Ashby joined Swansea City this summer in a bid to get regular first-team football having struggled to force himself into Eddie Howe’s first-team plans at St James’ Park. The former West Ham man has enjoyed a solid start to life in south Wales and scored his first ever competitive senior goal on Saturday - but couldn’t prevent his side from suffering a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

Ashby found the net 33 minutes into the clash at Deepdale, stealing in at the back post to fire past former Newcastle United stopper Freddie Woodman. However, two second-half strikes from the hosts meant the Swans succumbed to their second defeat of the season.

Speaking after the loss, Ashby said: “I know I’ve scored, but losing the game takes over. It puts you in a bad place when you lose, so it’s just about moving on and looking ahead to Tuesday.

“We’ve gone 1-0 up, so it’s one of those where you need to just hang in there and grind it out. Even if we have to improve on that side of the game, because we shouldn’t be losing or even taking a draw from that position. I think we’ve got the character in the changing room to put this game behind us and move on.”