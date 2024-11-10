Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies prepare for the January transfer window.

Newcastle United reportedly remain keen on adding a centre-back to their squad during the January transfer window - but their hopes of landing one target could well depend on a former Leeds United man.

The long-term injuries suffered by Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have meant Magpies manager Eddie Howe has been forced to rely on Fabian Schar and Dan Burn as his first-choice defensive partnership throughout the opening three months of the Premier League season. Summer signing Lloyd Kelly and the ever-reliable Emil Krafth have provided cover when called upon - but there is still an acceptance United need to strengthen their options at the back over the next two transfer windows.

Both Botman and Lascelles are hoping to return to contention after Christmas but that is unlikely to prevent Newcastle from considering a number of targets for the January transfer window. Long-term target Marc Guehi, Nottingham Forest’s Nikola Milenkovic and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez have all been reported to be the Magpies radar - but it is Sevilla’s Loic Bade that is at the heart of the latest speculation in Spain after Mundo Deportivo reported the French defender is being monitored by United and Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The former Nottingham Forest centre-back joined the La Liga club from Rennes on loan in January 2023 before converting that move into a £9m permanent switch during the following summer. His performances for Sevilla have reportedly caught the eye of several clubs across Europe - but Los Nervionenses moved to quell talk of a move away by handing the defender a new five-year contract in September.

Speaking after penning the deal, Bade said: "I'm focused on work. I spoke to Victor Orta and told him that I'm very happy here, the most important thing is that all parties are happy. I've changed clubs many times, but now I'm happy, I need stability and I'm in a place where I feel good, that's why I wanted to continue at Sevilla. It's my home, it's the right and best place to give my best. I feel very good. I'm back with the group and I have a good feeling, it's also good news to have extended my agreement. I'm very happy, if I could become captain later it would be great news for me."

However, according to the Mundo Deportivo report, former Leeds United sporting director Orta could consider a ‘great sale’ of the Newcastle and Liverpool target and would ‘find it difficult to say no to a millionaire offer’ for a player that is said to have a release clause of around £50m in his new contract. The report also states Sevilla would consider a move for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior if they are persuaded to sell Bade after initially making a move for the Poland international last summer.