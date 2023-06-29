Orta is the new sporting director at Sevilla following his exit from Leeds and was part of the Sports Data Forum conference that took place online this week along with Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth.

It has been over a year since Ashworth was officially appointed in his new role at St James’ Park with the club achieving Champions League qualification in his first season. Sevilla could potentially meet Newcastle in the 2023-24 Champions League after the La Liga side won the Europa League for a record seventh time last season.

And Orta hopes to make a return to St James’ Park as he spoke to Ashworth at the conference.

He told the Newcastle sporting director: “Dan, I have two wishes for you. One, we cross paths in the Champions League because the suite of your chairman has the best champagne in England by far - I want to come back!

“Secondly, last year was a final. This year, I hope there’s a trophy for Newcastle because you deserve it.”

Ashworth chuckled in response to the Sevilla sporting director’s closing remarks, which referred to Newcastle’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United last season. The Magpies haven’t won a major trophy since 1969.

