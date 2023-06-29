Alan Shearer’s Harry Kane concern after Spurs beat Newcastle United to James Maddison

Spurs are set to complete a £40million deal with Leicester City for the England international who was also a top transfer target for Newcastle. The Magpies had two bids rejected by Leicester last summer.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League despite Maddison scoring 10 and assisting nine goals during the 2022-23 campaign. And the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer Shearer has told the 26-year-old the ‘first thing’ he should do upon signing for Spurs.

“If I was Maddison, once I’d got personal terms out of the way, the first thing I’d be asking of Tottenham is assurances that Kane isn’t leaving,” Shearer said in his column in The Athletic. “Imagine how p----- off you’d be if you’d pictured yourself creating chances for one of the world’s best finishers and, then, bang — he’s gone.”

Kane’s future at Spurs is uncertain and has already been subject to a transfer proposal from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. The 29-year-old is also the biggest threat to Shearer’s Premier League scoring record.