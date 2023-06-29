Newcastle United look set to confirm the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali very soon with the midfielder expected in the city imminently following Italy’s elimination from the EURO U21 Championships.

It will mark the first first piece of major transfer business done by the Magpies this summer who have also missed out on the chance to bring in James Maddison with Tottenham Hotspur this morning confirming their capture of the Leicester City talisman. However, there are still plenty of other big names being linked with a move to St James’ Park.

One report this morning has stated that both Newcastle and Liverpool are ‘in the mix’ to sign a highly rated defender from Portugal this summer. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Thursday, June 29:

Newcastle United and Liverpool ‘in the mix’ to sign highly rated defender

Per a report from Sport Witness, via AS, Liverpool and Newcastle are in the mix to sign Sporting’s Gonçalo Inácio in the summer window. Both clubs have previously been linked with a move for the 21-year old centre back with the Reds having reportedly been very interested in January.

It is believed that Jurgen Klopp is looking to sign a new central defender to partner Virgil van Dijk while the Magpies could look for a younger star to provide competition for Sven Botman and Fabian Schar. Sporting are said to be ready to listen to offers for the player from €45 million.

Newcastle United’s Declan Rice discussions revealed

Newcastle United’s recruitment team got together and discussed whether or not to pursue Declan Rice earlier this summer, according to The Mirror. It is claimed that club chiefs at St James’ Park considered rivalling the likes of Arsenal, where the West Ham and England star is expected to sign, and Manchester City for his signature.

