Former Leeds United star axed ahead of Newcastle United meeting

Former Leeds United and Liverpool player Harry Kewell has been sacked as Yokohama F. Marinos manager after seven months.

It comes ahead of Yokohama’s friendly meeting with Newcastle United in Tokyo on Saturday, August 3 (11am kick-off BST). The Magpies have flown out to Japan for two pre-season friendlies with the other coming against Urawa Red Diamonds on July 31 (11:30am kick-off BST).

Kewell scored 63 goals in 242 appearances for Leeds between 1996 and 2003 before a controversial switch to Liverpool. Since his retirement from playing, the Australian has worked as manager at the likes of Crawley Town, Notts County, Oldham Athletic and Barnet but only his time at Crawley lasted longer than 12 months.

Kewell also worked under Ange Postecoglou at Celtic but has lasted just seven months in charge of the J-League side. Despite guiding Yokohama to the AFC Champions League final, where they were beaten by Al Ain, the side currently sit 11th in the J-League and will face a Newcastle side still getting up to speed ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Yokohama came second in the J-League last season before appointing Kewell. And his departure from the club was confirmed earlier this month.