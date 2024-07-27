What Manchester City need in the summer transfer market. | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest transfer headlines for Newcastle United’s Premier League rivals.

Newcastle United have enjoyed a smart summer transfer window so far, bringing in exciting new signings but also moving players on in order to keep the books balanced and abide by the Premier League’s financial guidelines.

After getting Lewis Hall and Odysseas Vlachodimos over the line in cash moves, as well as free agent duo Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy, the Magpies remain alert on the market. While we wait to see what Newcastle’s next move will be, let’s take a look at what their rivals are up to.

Arsenal ‘agree’ £35m exit

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

With big names set in their sights, Arsenal must raise some cash through player sales in order to toe the line of profit and sustainability rules. The Gunners have been looking at offloading a number of senior players for some time now, particularly fringe personnel.

Homegrown talents Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe have been listed as potential outgoings this summer and the latter could be soon headed for the door. That’s according to the Evening Standard, who report that Arsenal have ‘agreed’ to sell Smith Rowe to Fulham for a fee of £35 million.

If met, the figure will be on par with Arsenal’s biggest ever sale. The report claims that talks between Arsenal and Fulham have reached an ‘advanced stage’ and the 23-year-old is due to leave Arteta’s pre-season camp in the US in order to undergo a medical and discuss ‘personal terms’.

Many fans had hoped that Smith Rowe would become a statement player in Arteta’s side but after making just 13 league appearances last summer, the midfielder is looking for a more regular role and Arsenal are looking to raise some cash.

Man City demand ‘significant’ fee for key player

After another Premier League-winning season, Manchester City could be entering a new era with their squad amid head-turning exit links. Once again, Saudi Arabia clubs are navigating their way through England’s top flight as they look to cherry pick some of the world’s best talents to claim as their own.

Last summer, Saudi Pro League teams targeted a number of household names from the Premier League and snapped up City duo Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte, who signed for Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr respectively.

Now, the Middle Eastern league are back knocking at the door and they have more targets in their sights. This time, Al-Ittihad — the same team heavily linked with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah — are eager to add Ederson to their ranks this summer.

Pep Guardiola has issued a plea for the Brazilian to stay but his wishes contrast with some of the latest reports surrounding Ederson’s future.

“I wish with the bottom of my heart Eddie will continue with us... I would love him to stay. I cannot imagine our processes succeeding these last seasons without him. He is an important figure in the locker room,” Guardiola said in an interview with the club.