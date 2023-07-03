Benitez, who has been out of work since being sacked by Everton in January 2022, has joined La Liga side Celta Vigo. The 63-year-old Spaniard is a respected figure among both Newcastle and Liverpool fan bases having famously helped The Reds to Champions League success in 2005 before leading The Magpies to the Championship title in 2016-17.

Benitez was introduced to the media as new Celta Vigo manager on Monday as he claimed to have received over 20 job offers from Spain and abroad, including Saudi Arabia.

Four Saudi Arabian clubs were taken over by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund last month. PIF own an 80% stake in Newcastle.

Speaking at his press conference, Benitez said: ““There is a lot of money being offered out there. I wanted to be in a top league and closer to family, and with a project that allows me to grow.

“This offer was the most attractive. I am proud to be the club’s coach in its centennial.”

Celta finished 13th in the Spanish top flight last season, staying up on the final day with a 2-1 win over Barcelona thanks to an inspired brace from Gabri Veiga. The 21-year-old has been targeted by Newcastle after scoring 11 goals in 36 La Liga appearances last season.

He has a £34.5million release clause in his contract with the Spanish club with Liverpool also credited with an interest before signing Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.