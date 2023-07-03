On Monday, Tonali’s Italian record move from AC Milan was confirmed as Newcastle United announced the £52million transfer. The 23-year-old has signed an initial five-year deal at St James’ Park with AC Milan entitled to a 10-per-cent sell-on fee.

Following the confirmation of his signing, Tonali told the club website: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United, because they’re giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

“I want to repay all the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St James’ Park. I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

The Italian international is due on Tyneside later this week for an official unveiling.

The transfer comes just over a year after Botman’s £35million move from Lille was confirmed by Newcastle. The Dutchman went on to enjoy a fine debut season in the Premier League as he made 36 appearances on his way to helping United secure Champions League football.

And shortly after Tonali’s transfer was confirmed, Botman shared the post with the message: “Welcome bro [flame emoji, bicep emoji] @SandroTonali.”

Tonali and Botman have faced each other twice before at club level when Lille met AC Milan in the Europa League back in 2020. After a 1-1 group stage draw, Lille beat Milan 3-0 at the San Siro with Botman and Tonali starting both matches on opposite sides.