Tonali has become Newcastle United’s second-most expensive transfer of all time following the completion of his move from the San Siro. The 23-year-old makes the move to England having impressed for AC Milan during his four seasons at the club and became Newcastle’s second signing of the summer following the addition of Yankuba Minteh.

Unlike Minteh, who will spend the season on-loan at Feyenoord, Tonali is expected to play a major role in Eddie Howe’s first-team next season as they aim to balance the demands of Premier League and Champions League football. Described as ‘an exceptional talent’ by Howe, hopes are high that the Italian can have a successful time at St James’ Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at just who Tonali is, what fans can expect him to offer Newcastle under Howe and the huge praise he has garnered from a former England manager.

Who is Sandro Tonali?

Tonali came through the ranks at Brescia who he helped to promotion from Serie B during the 2018/19 season. 14 assists and four goals during their promotion-winning campaign and subsequent season in Italy’s top-flight caught the attention of AC Milan - the club Tonali grew up supporting.

After an initial loan deal, Tonali made his move to the San Siro into a permanent one in summer 2021. His form for Bresica also earned him a call-up to the Italian national team who he made his debut for during a routine win over Liechtenstein in October 2019.

Having turned just 23 in May, Tonali is regarded as one of Italian football’s brightest talents and was one of AC Milan’s key figures during their 2021/22 Scudetto triumph.

Sandro Tonali on his debut for Italy.

What position does Sandro Tonali play?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tonali has predominantly played in central midfield for AC Milan, but has been used in a variety of roles during his time at the club. Competent as a deeper lying No.6, Tonali has also been successful acting as a No.8, shuttling between both boxes.

For Newcastle, he will add depth and quality to Eddie Howe’s midfield options and will take some of the burden off Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian has been sensational since joining from Lyon last season, but he has often been relied upon to contribute in every single game to help the side - even when he has struggled with injury.

Tonali will offer the Magpies an ‘all round’ presence in midfield and, much like his teammates around him, is very flexible and will add an extra dynamic to Newcastle’s attack which struggled at times to break down packed defences last term.

Praise for Tonali…

Former England manager Fabio Capello is a big admirer of Tonali and has spoken highly about the midfielder. Capello, who led AC Milan to four Serie A titles, including an unbeaten 1991/92 season, believes Tonali would have been good enough to feature for his side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tonali would have also played in the 'Great Milan'. He has personality, strength and he's smart.