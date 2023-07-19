Dubravka travelled with Newcastle for the 2-1 win over Rangers but wasn’t part of the matchday squad. The 34-year-old has travelled with the first-team to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series.

But he is yet to play at part so far this pre-season having been given extra time off following international duty with Slovakia last month. With Nick Pope currently recovering from finger surgery, Dubravka has an opportunity to get some minutes under his belt in the friendly matches but is yet to be involved.

Karl Darlow has featured in Newcastle’s first two pre-season matches despite being likely to leave this summer amid interest from Leeds United and AFC Bournemouth. Loris Karius has also featured twice having recently signed a new one-year deal.

Dubravka’s future on Tyneside is uncertain after losing his starting spot to Nick Pope last season. The goalkeeper has admitted to wanting to play regular first-team football but Howe insists the goalkeeper remains ‘a big part’ of his plans moving forward.

“No - Martin is a big part of what we’re doing,” Howe told BBC Newcastle when asked if Dubravka could leave this summer. “He was slightly later back than some of the other players and that’s why he hasn’t featured yet.”