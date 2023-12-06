Former Man Utd & Newcastle United star makes shock return to playing after being spotted at St James' Park
Former Newcastle United and Manchester United defender Danny Simpson has made a surprise return to playing.
Former Premier League footballer Danny Simpson laced up his boots once again for non-league side Macclesfield FC this week.
Simpson, 36, started for Macclesfield in the 4-2 Cheshire Senior Cup win over Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday evening. Macclesfield are managed by Alex Bruce, son of former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce.
Bruce's former Hull City team-mate Oumar Niasse also featured in the match, scoring a hat-trick. This came just days after Simpson attended Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park.
Simpson started his career at Manchester United before joining Newcastle permanently after a successful loan period. The right-back went on to make 138 appearances for The Magpies before being released and joining Queens Park Rangers in 2013.
He was then part of the Leicester City side that stunned world football and won the Premier League title during the 2015-16 season. Simpson went on to play for Huddersfield Town and Bristol City in the Championship but had been without a club since the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Macclesfield play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football. As a non-league side, they can register players to feature on short-term deals and non-contract agreements and do not have any transfer windows in place.
Simpson isn't the only former Newcastle player to be spotted at the club this season. Senegalese striker Papiss Cisse, 38, had previously been training with Macclesfield following his release from Ligue 2 side Amiens at the end of last season.