Paul Dummett has joined a new club for the second time since his release from Newcastle United in the summer.

Dummett signed a short-term contract with Wigan Athletic in November, four months after his release from Newcastle. But after just one start and four substitute appearances, the 33-year-old defender’s short-term deal at Wigan came to an end at the start of January.

The defender has now joined up with League Two side Carlisle United as a free agent until the end of the season. The move reunites him with former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson, who is the manager of the Cumbrian outfit.

Dummett made over 200 appearances for Newcastle prior to his release but was allowed to work on his fitness at the club’s training ground over the summer while he searched for a new club. After being left out of the Wigan squad as his contract came to an end, the Geordie was spotted in the away end in Newcastle’s recent 2-0 win at Manchester United on December 30.

Following the arrival of Dummett at Carlisle, head coach Williamson said: “I played with Paul so he's someone I know very well. He brings a lot of experience at a high level.

"I think he'll be a really good influence on the changing room on and off the field. He's got obvious quality from playing at the highest level, we've just got to make sure we get him up to speed.

"He's fit in terms of being available, but he needs to work on his match fitness. It will take a bit of time to get fully up to speed, but he's someone who will be a massive help for everyone in the situation we are in."