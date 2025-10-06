Newcastle United got their Premier League campaign back on track with a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United are ‘definitely in with a shout’ of winning the Premier League title this season.

That’s the view of the club’s former manager, Alan Pardew, who was assessing the Magpies’ prospects in the wake of their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Eddie Howe’s men cruised to victory at St. James’ Park thanks to second-half goals from Bruno Guimaraes - described as ‘outstanding’ by Clinton Morrison - and Nick Woltemade, with Forest only sporadically showing any kind of threat as they continue to struggle under Ange Postecoglou.

Alan Pardew backs Newcastle as title challengers

The result was the perfect way to build on their 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the last-minute defeat to Arsenal at the end of September now a distant memory. That said, Newcastle still trail the league-leading Gunners by seven points despite Sunday’s victory, with the Magpies picking up just nine points and two wins from seven top-flight games so far in 2025/26.

Even so, Pardew is backing his former club to compete at the very top end of the table this season, even counting them alongside the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City among the title contenders. "Newcastle just picking up the speed a little bit and they’ve got (Yoane) Wissa to come back as well who is going to be a massive help to them in terms of forward momentum,” Pardew told talkSPORT on Sunday. "I think Newcastle definitely are in the shout for perhaps even winning the league. I know that it's hard to think that at the moment."

Pardew - who took charge of Newcastle between December 2010 and December 2014, reaching a Europa League quarter-final along the way - continued: "I think they're definitely a contender, I do. "When I look at the other teams, if I was Eddie with the squad he's got and the momentum, he's got the crowd firmly on his side. I'm talking about the manager. He's got enough tools in his little kit bag there, been together for a few years now.

"They've obviously got the cup out of the way last year in terms of winning a trophy, less pressure on them, I think they've got a massive chance."

What next for Newcastle United?

Newcastle now have a two-week break as many of their stars jet off for more international duty. But they’ll return to action on 18th October for a challenging away tie at Brighton, before hosting Benfica, Fulham and Tottenham in the Champions League, Premier League and EFL Cup, respectively, as we head toward the busy winter period.

By the time the trip to Brighton rolls around, Newcastle will hope to have summer signing Yoane Wissa finally back in action, while there could also be a return for fellow new recruit Jacob Ramsey, who has been out with an ankle injury.

