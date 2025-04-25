Former Newcastle United captain addresses Tottenham Hotspur speculation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Newcastle United captain has been linked with a move to Spurs as speculation over Ange Postecoglou’s future continues.

Newcastle United will meet a familiar face when the 2025/26 Premier League season gets underway after Burnley secured promotion back into the top flight earlier this week.

Two goals from club captain Josh Brownhill helped the Clarets to a 2-1 home win against promotion rivals Sheffield United to ensure the Turf Moor club returned to the Premier League at the first attempt after suffering relegation into the Championship 12 months ago. Magpies supporters will have kept a close eye on Burnley’s progress after United were routinely linked with Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford throughout the season and their interest is believed to remain alive despite their successful push for promotion.

However, there is another reason for Newcastle fans to show a keen interest in events at Turf Moor after former Magpies club captain Scott Parker masterminded Burnley’s march back into the top flight this season. The former England midfielder was a £6.5m signing during the summer of 2005 and was named as United skipper following the retirement of Alan Shearer 12 months later. Parker made over 70 appearances during a two-year stay at St James Park before going on to spend time with Fulham, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Parker has now been linked with a return to the latter of that trio as speculation over the future of current Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou continues to dominate the headlines. The former Celtic boss has been unable to make a major impact during his time in North London and his side currently sit in sixteenth place in the Premier League table. Recent speculation has suggested Postecoglou could leave his role with Spurs even if he is able to guide his side to success in this season’s Europa League as they prepare for a semi-final meeting with FK Bodo/Glimt.

Parker’s success with Burnley has reportedly put the former Newcastle skipper in the frame to succeed Postecoglou at Spurs - and the Clarets boss has now addressed speculation as his side prepare for one last push to pip Leeds United to the Championship title this weekend.

What has Scott Parker said about speculation linking him with Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about the speculation, Parker told the Burnley Express: “I think at the moment I've got one single focus and that's Burnley and that's us and what we've done this year. That's exactly where my focus is. Football brings around rumours and constant things like that. But I’m absolutely fully, fully focused on what we're doing here and what we've done here and finishing off this season, really.

“It would mean everything [to win the title] and that's our aim now. We've ticked one box and that box was to get out of this division and back into the Premier League, where this club deserves to be and these players deserve to be. The next one now is can we tick another one and try and become champions of this division really? That's the sole aim now.”

