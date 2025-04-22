James Trafford of Burnley gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Blackburn Rovers FC at Turf Moor on August 31, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has kept true to his claim that he will be playing Premier League football next season.

The Newcastle United transfer target helped Burnley secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Easter Monday.

Trafford has been in remarkable form for The Clarets this season, conceding just 15 goals in 43 games and keeping 28 clean sheets in the process. Newcastle have been scouting Trafford throughout the season after attempting to sign him from Burnley last summer.

The Magpies agreed personal terms with Trafford, which remain valid ahead of this summer’s transfer window, but an agreement over a fee with Burnley could not be reached. Burnley returning to the Premier League and Trafford’s impressive form put Newcastle in a weaker negotiating position than they were in last summer, when Burnley had just been relegated from the Premier League.

Trafford had struggled to make an impact during his first season at Burnley in the Premier League, conceding 62 goals in 28 games before being dropped in the final 10 matches in favour of Arijanet Muric.

James Trafford’s Premier League confidence to become a reality

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire last month, Trafford claimed he would be playing in the Premier League next season. The claim came as Burnley looked set for promotion while the goalkeeper had been linked with a move to Newcastle as well as Leeds United, who have also been promoted.

Trafford said : “I believe I’ll be in the Premier League next season.

“It’s where I want to play, it’s obviously the best league in the world. I wanted to get there as quickly as I could and it took two years on loan to develop. I’ve really enjoyed this season in the Championship, but next season I believe I’ll be playing in the Prem.”

In a report relayed by our sister title, The Yorkshire Post, Leeds are reportedly interested in Trafford while Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is also on their radar following promotion.

James Trafford: A ‘world class’ goalkeeper

Although Trafford remains largely unproven at Premier League level, Burnley manager and former Newcastle captain Scott Parker believes the goalkeeper is ‘world-class’.

"There's no denying at the beginning of the season, the work we all had to do with Traff and where he was, there was a lot of work," Parker told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"He needed to engage in that. He needed to take a breath and take stock and decide where he wanted to be, and to be fair to him, I've seen someone mature. There's no denying that he's a world-class keeper.

"How you judge keepers is in big moments.

"Even at the back end of the game. They're down to nine men, he's barely had anything to do. Fella hits one from 30 yards and he has to pull off a save.

"Not sleeping, diligent. He's just a top, top keeper."

Parker’s comments were then put to Trafford after the match. Not short of confidence, the goalkeeper said: “I know I'm a world-class goalkeeper!"