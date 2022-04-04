Almiron absence explained

Eddie Howe made three changes to the team that had been beaten 1-0 at Everton 16 days prior.

Javier Manquillo and Jonjo Shelvey came into the side for Emil Krafth and Bruno Guimaraes, who dropped to the bench following their respective international duties with Sweden and Brazil.

Allan Saint-Maximin also returned for his first start since February 13 but the player he replaced, Miguel Almiron, dropped out entirely.

The Paraguayan was also on international duty during the break but didn’t make the journey to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday due to illness.

It is unclear whether he will be available for Friday’s match at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle lead the Premier League – in one specific stat

After Spurs dominated possession for the majority of the first half without testing Martin Dubravka, Newcastle took the lead just six minutes before half-time as Fabian Schar stepped up and smashed home from a free-kick from the edge of the penalty area.

Following a VAR check for handball against Chris Wood, the goal was eventually given.

It’s the fourth time Newcastle have scored from a direct free-kick this season, with all four coming since the turn of the year.

Jonjo Shelvey’s strike against Leeds United back in January was followed up by two in two games for January signing Kieran Trippier before Schar found the net on Sunday afternoon.

Of the 17 direct free-kicks scored in the Premier League this season, Newcastle are responsible for four of them – more than any other side in the division.

They are also the only team who have had multiple players score free-kicks for them this campaign.

Jones in the stands

As Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall took to the dugout at Spurs, fellow assistant Graeme Jones was sat further back in the stands to provide a different tactical view of proceedings.

He watched on as The Magpies capitulated after taking the lead. Spurs quickly pegged them back and drew level on the stroke of half-time through a Ben Davies header.

And the second half was one way traffic as Matt Doherty’s header three minutes after the restart forced Newcastle to adopt a different approach and, in turn, lose their shape entirely.

Tottenham were able to completely exploit the space Newcastle were leaving at the back as the drifting Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son took full creative advantage.

By the 63rd minute, The Magpies were 4-1 down following further goals from Son and Emerson Royal.

A tactical shift saw Newcastle revert to a five at the back formation with Jonjo Shelvey temporarily dropping to centre-half as Jamaal Lascelles replaced Chris Wood on the 70-minute mark.

But that didn’t help shore things up at the back for The Magpies as Spurs continued to cause problems as substitute Steven Bergwijn inevitably made it 5-1.

The Magpies hadn’t conceded more than once in a single game in 2022 – a run stretching back 12 matches – yet conceded five in forty minutes during a disheartening afternoon in North London.

There were poor performances across the park with Eddie Howe highlighting only Ryan Fraser and the returning Saint-Maximin as players who ‘can be pleased’ with their displays.

As much as Dan Burn and Matt Targett have bolstered Newcastle’s defensive line since their January arrival, they contributed heavily to Newcastle’s downfall at Spurs.

Targett played at left-back on teamsheet only given the number of times he was caught out of position and exposing Burn, who struggled to deal with Tottenham’s pace and movement in the final third.

Schar and Manquillo didn’t fare much better on the right side of the back four either as The Magpies were run ragged defensively with the midfield three failing to provide adequate protection.

Former Magpies chairman with co-owners

Watching on at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as usual were co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. But sat just behind them was former Newcastle chairman Chris Mort.

The Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer lawyer worked on Mike Ashley’s takeover of the club in 2007 and was appointed chairman during the 2007-08 campaign. He stepped down in June 2008 to be replaced by Derek Lambias.

Mort then resurfaced in relation to Newcastle when initial talk of a takeover deal by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund emerged back in early 2020.

He was understood to be leading the takeover talks between Newcastle and PIF on behalf of Staveley at one stage and was in discussions with Ashley’s ‘advisor’ and associate Justin Barnes for a number of months regarding the potential takeover.

The reasons for his attendance on Sunday have not been revealed as of yet, but his presence was certainly interesting now the dust has settled on the takeover.

Eddie Howe ‘careful’ with players following full-time whistle

Howe was quick to applaud the 3,000 travelling Newcastle fans following the embarrassing defeat but was mindful not to give his players the ‘hairdryer’ treatment following their second half collapse.

“You have to be very careful, everyone is emotional,” Howe said following the match. “Things can be said that are unhelpful, so I spoke, that's the way it should be.

“I will always encourage the players, if they want to speak to each other they can when I leave.”

Crucially, The Magpies still sit nine points clear of the relegation zone despite losing their last three Premier League games. The failure to well and truly pull clear is frustrating given how the games have panned out with two narrow last-minute defeats followed by a 5-1 thrashing.

But now Howe and his players must regroup and reassess heading into a crucial run of three consecutive home matches against Wolves, Leicester City and Crystal Palace where they simply must pick up at least one more win or else the relegation nerves will really start to kick-in once again.

