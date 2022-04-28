Origi has found game time hard to come by at Anfield this season and has been linked with a move to Newcastle.

The Belgian came off the bench to score a crucial second goal for Liverpool in a 2-0 win over Everton on Sunday. The 27-year-old’s scoring record at Liverpool is a respectable albeit unspectacular 41 goals in 171 appearances but he has achieved cult hero status due to his ability to pop up and score important goals at crucial times.

He scored a last-minute winner against Newcastle in 2019 while also netting a brace in the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona before going on to bag another against Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Divock Origi of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on April 24, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Six of his 22 Premier League goals for Liverpool have also come against local rivals Everton.

And former Liverpool and Newcastle defender Enrique wouldn’t be surprised to see Origi on Tyneside this summer.

“He could go to Newcastle because they have a lot of money to spend and they'll want to bring new players," he said.

“But I would not go to one of Liverpool’s rivals because I think his legacy at Liverpool is amazing, they should make a statue of him for what he's done and what he's won."

Despite the Newcastle links, Enrique feels that moving abroad is still the best option for Origi.

"Origi is good enough to stay in the Premier League and he's playing for one of the best teams in the world,” he told LordPing.co.uk.

"He's not starting and he's not been playing too much this season so a team like AC Milan and Inter Milan looks like where he could be heading.

"I can’t see him playing anywhere in the Premier League but I think he is good enough. I think if I was him and you have teams like AC Milan, Inter Milan and top teams like that interested, I would rather go and play in a team where he's a ‘hero’ as Liverpool call him the legend himself because he always comes when the team needs him.

"Also [Inter and AC Milan] are in Europe and a footballer's career is short, so maybe that’s the best thing to do.”

