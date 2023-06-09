Former Newcastle United defender Mathieu Debuchy has announced his retirement in a short statement.

Debuchy spent 18 months at St James' Park following his move to the club from Lille in January 2013.

The France international moved to Arsenal for a reported £12million fee in the summer of 2014. Debuchy went on to have a loan spell at Bordeaux before joining Saint-Etienne in 2018.

Debuchy – who had joined his former Lille team-mate and close friend Yohan Cabaye at Newcastle – had spent the past two seasons at Valenciennes.

"The end of a dream but the beginning of a new life," tweeted Debuchy. "Thank you to all the people from near and far who have contributed to my development in the different clubs where I have been."

Meanwhile, Cabaye hung up his boots two years ago.