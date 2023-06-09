Former Newcastle United defender announces retirement – aged 37
A former Newcastle United defender has announced his retirement – aged 37
Former Newcastle United defender Mathieu Debuchy has announced his retirement in a short statement.
Debuchy spent 18 months at St James' Park following his move to the club from Lille in January 2013.
The France international moved to Arsenal for a reported £12million fee in the summer of 2014. Debuchy went on to have a loan spell at Bordeaux before joining Saint-Etienne in 2018.
Debuchy – who had joined his former Lille team-mate and close friend Yohan Cabaye at Newcastle – had spent the past two seasons at Valenciennes.
"The end of a dream but the beginning of a new life," tweeted Debuchy. "Thank you to all the people from near and far who have contributed to my development in the different clubs where I have been."
Meanwhile, Cabaye hung up his boots two years ago.
Speaking at the time, Cabaye said: "I can't thank enough all the people I have been in contact with over the past few years; my team-mates, my coaches, my managers and my presidents, the supporters of the clubs I have played for."