Martin Dubravka has reaffirmed his "attachment" to Newcastle United – ahead of a decision on his future.

Dubravka only made one Premier League start in the 2022/23 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old was in goal for the club’s final game of the season, the 1-1 draw away to Chelsea late last month.

Eddie Howe wants to keep Dubravka, under contract at St James’s Park for two more years, at the club, which will be playing Champions League football next season.

“I very much hope his future’s here,” said United’s head coach. “If Martin were to stay, I think he’ll get a lot of football.”

Mixed feelings

Dubravka lost his place to Nick Pope, recruited from Burnley last summer, and the Slovakia international admitted it was a “tough” campaign for him personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you want to ask me, I’m not desperate to leave the club,” said Dubravka. "I’m very attached to this club.

"I had different offers (to leave) in previous years when we were competing to survive in the Premier League.

"But this club means something to me. For now, for me, it’s enjoy the moment, because it's been a tough season for me personally.

"At the same time it was an incredible season for my colleagues. So it’s a little bit of mixed feelings, but I always put my team ahead of me.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubravka, United's first-choice goalkeeper before the arrival of Pope, insists that he did everything he could to support the England international and his team-mates during his time out of the starting XI last season.

"For a player that used to play every week, it’s not always easy to find yourself in a different situation," said Dubravka. “I was just trying to (support) my colleagues.

"That’s my mentality, and I’ll never do anything to stab them in the back. I’m still part of this club, and I’m very proud of that."

Loan decision

Some Newcastle fans were critical of Dubravka for joining Manchester United on loan last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Dubravka – who made two cup appearances Erik ten Hag's side before being recalled in January – insisted he made the move so he would have an opportunity to play more regularly.

"Some fans might look at me going to Manchester United last summer – and not understand why,” said Dubravka, who was cup-tied for the Carabao Cup final. “They don't see my situation from my perspective.

"I was just trying to find a position where I could play. Any of them who would be in my position, they would probably make the same decision.

"In the last few months, I have been back at my home club, and I always feel very welcome here. The fans are incredible."

Bridge of highs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dubravka was happy to end the season in goal at Stamford Bridge, where he made three important saves as Newcastle ended a remarkable campaign in fourth place.

"It's hard to predict what is going to happen,” said Dubravka, who joined Newcastle, initially on loan, from Sparta Prague in 2018. “I was happy to be on the pitch at Chelsea.