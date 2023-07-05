Rob Elliot has made a comeback between the posts – for Gateshead.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper played 45 minutes in last night's 1-0 friendly win over Hebburn Town.

Elliot could be between the posts for the July 15 warm-up game against Eddie Howe's side at the International Stadium.

"It's nice to see him on the pitch," Gateshead manager Mike Williamson told Gateshead's official website. "He's still got so much to give. Obviously, we've really felt the impact of him coming in off the field, and everything he's been doing, and now we get to see it on the field.

"He's hungry, wanted to contribute in every area he can. That's his personality. He always wants to under-promise and over-deliver. It was a difficult first 45 minutes, but I think he will have enjoyed it."

Elliot – who spent nine years at St James' Park after signing from Charlton Athletic in 2011 during Alan Pardew's time as manager – joined Gateshead as technical director last year after leaving Watford.

The 37-year-old was registered as a player last season, but he did not play a game for the National League club.

Williamson revealed last month that Elliot, his former Newcastle team-mate, was on standby to play this season if the club fails to sign a goalkeeper this summer.

“Rob, he’s here, and he’s been training," said Williamson, who guided Gateshead to the FA Trophy final at Wembley last season.