Shock Chelsea 'move' for Newcastle United transfer target

Newcastle United face competition for Tino Livramento – from the left-back's former team.

The club has been in talks with Southampton over a move for the 20-year-old right-back, who returned from a long-term injury late last season.

However, no agreement has yet been reached on a fee for Livramento, who is understood to be keen on a move to Newcastle.

And Chelsea – who sold Livramento to Southampton two years ago for £8million – are ready to activate a buy-back clause and re-sign Livramento, according to the Daily Mail.

Livramento would reportedly be loaned back to the relegated club for the 2023/24 season by Chelsea, who signed right-back Malo Gusto, 20, in January.

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino also has 23-year-old England international Reece James to play in the position.

United head coach Eddie Howe – who will let Javier Manquillor leave St James' Park this summer – wants to strengthen his right-back options ahead of the club's return to the Champions League next season.

'One of the best'

Livramento joined the club from Chelsea in 2021 after contract talks stalled at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton beat off competition from a number of clubs to sign Livramento, who has played for England at youth level but is also eligible to represent Portugal and Scotland through his parents.

Then-Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “He’s one of the best young players in his position in the country, and there were a lot of clubs who were interested in signing him, but finally he chose to join us.”

