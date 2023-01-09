Steve Bruce reveals what he told Newcastle United's new owners about Eddie Howe

Bruce left St James’s Park in October 2021 in the wake of a £305million takeover. The club was winless and 19th in the Premier League at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s new owners appointed Howe – who had left Bournemouth the previous year – as Bruce’s successor the following month.

The club, which has spent more than £200million on new players since the takeover, is now third in the table following an extraordinary turnaround under Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted Newcastle are doing well right now," said Bruce, who left United with a reported £8million pay-off.

"But it didn't matter what we tried to do, or did do up there. It didn't matter very much. It just wasn't going to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce.

"But now over the last 12 months, they've had the change of ownership – and a new change of direction. The new owners with me were terrific, I have to say. They came to me, and said 'look, how can we help you?'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I turned to them and said 'well, I think my time might be up here, because the only negative thing here is myself'. And would you believe it, they did ask me for my opinion on who should take over from me – and I did put forward Eddie to them.

"I told them I thought he was a very, very good young manager, and I'm pleased to say that he got the job, and I'm delighted that they're doing so well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce spoke about retiring after leaving Newcastle, his boyhood club, but ended up taking over at West Bromwich Albion, sixth in the Championship at the time, early last year.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 62-year-old left The Hawthorns last October with the club 22nd in the division, their lowest league position in more than 20 years.