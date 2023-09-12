News you can trust since 1849
Former Newcastle United & Leeds star makes shock return to management after Elland Road return claim

Former Newcastle United and Leeds United midfielder Lee Bowyer has made a surprise return to management.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 12th Sep 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read
14 months on from his dismissal as Birmingham City manager, Bowyer been appointed as the new manager of the Montserrat national team.

And in his first game in charge, Bowyer saw Montserrat beat Barbados 3-2 in their 2023–24 CONCACAF Nations League B opener over the weekend.

Montserrat are ranked 179th in the world with Bowyer’s two previous managerial roles coming in the Championship with Birmingham and Charlton Athletic. Bowyer led Charlton to the Championship after winning the League One play-offs against Sunderland in 2019.

During his playing career, Bowyer made 265 appearances for Leeds, scoring 55 goals before moving briefly to West Ham United and later Newcastle, where he made a further 98 appearances, scoring 11 goals.

The 46-year-old’s time on Tyneside is perhaps best remembered for an on-field fight with Magpies team-mate Kieron Dyer in a 3-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa in 2005 which saw both players sent off. Bowyer was banned for six-matches and fined £30,000 by the Football Association and six weeks’ wages by the club as a result.

While out of work, Bowyer expressed his desire to return to management when discussing the previously vacant role at Leeds following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Bowyer told talkSPORT: “Oh for sure, I have a connection with the club and I understand the club and I think that’s important for whoever goes in there next.

“But if I got the call, I would love to go there and get that club going again and get the fans onside and get the place bouncing again. I would definitely jump at the chance for sure.

“I know the Championship now, I’ve done a few years of management there, I understand it. I watched it all last season, and you analyse and see what it takes to get promotion.

“I believe if I went in there, I would get them promoted again.”

Leeds appointed former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as Sam Allardyce’s successor and currently sit 14th in the Championship after five matches played.

