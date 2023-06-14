The 37-year-old signed a one-year deal at Brighton with a one-year extension option. Milner could become the Premier League’s all-time leading appearance maker during his time at The Amex Stadium as he looks to break Gareth Barry’s record.

Milner has made 619 Premier League appearances across spells at Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool and is just 33 shy of Barry’s 652 record.

His will join Brighton officially once his contract at Liverpool expires on June 30. Upon the confirmation of his deal with Brighton, Milner said: “Just want to say how delighted I am to join the club.

“It’s an exciting team with a top manager and it’s a great time to join with the first season in Europe coming up, exciting times and I can’t wait to pull on the shirt.”

Brighton will be playing in next season’s Europa League in what will be the club’s first taste of European competition.

Milner made his professional debut for Leeds as a 16-year-old in 2002 and went on to make 54 appearances for the club before being sold to Newcastle for £5million. The midfielder made 136 appearances for The Magpies, scoring 11 goals before joining Aston Villa for £12million in 2008, switching to Manchester City for £26million in 2010 and then Liverpool on a free transfer in 2015.

