Newcastle United Under-21s players Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Dan Langley, Joe Oliver, Josh Stewart and Isaac Westendorf will leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts this month. And from the Under-18s squad, Beau Beresford, Steven Bessent, Lucas Cooper, Callum McNally and Nathan Nkunku will leave this summer.

They will be joined by senior players Matty Longstaff and Ciaran Clark following the expiration of their contracts.

Former West Ham United youngster Amadou Diallo has had his short-term deal extended after an option was triggered by the club. The Magpies have also actived an extension for 19-year-old forward Michael Ndiweni.

New contracts have been offered to Will Brown, Nathan Carlyon, Kyle Crossley, James Huntley, Jamie Miley and Josh Scott. Although none of the players have featured for Newcastle’s first-team, several have taken part in training sessions with Eddie Howe’s side as they look to close the gap next season.

The club may also look to loan out several Under-21s players in order to provide them with senior football experience.

Second-year scholars Ben Parkinson and Ciaran Thompson have agreed their first professional contracts at the club while Eden Page has taken the option of a third-year scholarship to aid in his recovery from a long-term injury.

It was a difficult season for Newcastle’s academy sides as the Under-21s finished eighth out of 11 teams in the Premier League 2 Division 2 while the Under-18s finished second bottom of the Under-18s Premier League North.