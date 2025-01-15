Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over six months after leaving Newcastle United, Loris Karius has found a new club.

Karius spent two years at Newcastle but was limited to just two competitive appearances. He made his debut in the 2023 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United before making his Premier League debut for the club a year later in a 4-1 loss at Arsenal.

His contract at Newcastle wasn’t renewed at the end of the 2023-24 season with the goalkeeper eyeing a move to Italy in order to be closer to his family. A move to Italy did not materialise but he has now returned to his native Germany to sign a short-term deal with Bundesliga 2 side Schalke 04.

The 31-year-old has joined Schalke until the end of the 2024-25 season having made just two competitive appearances in the last four seasons. Karius even stated that he would consider retirement if he wasn’t able to find a new club.

But he has been signed for Schalke as a backup option to Justin Heekeren so will still not be guaranteed first-team football at the second-tier German side.

Schalke officially confirmed the deal this week in a statement, which read: “Experienced goalkeeper Loris Karius has signed a contract until the end of the season with FC Schalke 04.

“The 31-year-old was most recently under contract at Newcastle United, having previously played for 1. FSV Mainz 05, Liverpool, Besiktas and 1. FC Union Berlin.”

Karius told the club website: “The talks with the club’s representatives all went very well and I’m looking forward to training with the team.

“Schalke 04 are a big club with very passionate fans, something that I was able to get a sense for already on my previous visits here as a player.”

Karius joined Newcastle as a free agent following his release from Liverpool, where he made 49 appearances over three seasons.