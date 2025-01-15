Newcastle United v Wolves: How to watch on TV plus early injury and team news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United face Wolves at St James’ Park in the Premier League tonight searching for a ninth-consecutive win in all competitions.

Eddie Howe’s side progressed in the FA Cup on Sunday, five days after beating Arsenal in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting. The Magpies are one of the form teams in the country and have won their last five Premier League matches, conceding just one goal in that time.

However, Wolves head to the north east with a renewed confidence having impressed under new manager Vitor Pereira, although their 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out in the Premier League will have knocked their confidence a little. Matheus Cunha should be back for the visitors after his two-match ban, although Pereira has urged caution over his ability to play 90 minutes.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Wolves:

When is Newcastle United v Wolves?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Wolves kicks-off at 7:30pm this evening. Darren England will be the referee with Graham Scott on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Wolves on TV?

Yes, Newcastle United v Wolves will be shown on TV in the United Kingdom. TNT Sports will broadcast the match. Discovery + is your place to stream the match online.

TNT Sports will show all 10 Premier League matches from this midweek round of fixtures. They included the four games last night as well as the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur tonight.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have full radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

What’s the latest Newcastle United injury news?

Howe has confirmed that Harvey Barnes will miss out against Wolves after suffering a muscle injury against Bromley. The former Leicester City man will be out of action for around a month.

Alexander Isak, meanwhile, has had limited training this week but there is the expectation that he will feature tonight.