After Emmanuel Dennis gave Forest a first-half lead, Alexander Isak drew Newcastle level on the stroke of half-time before snatching a late winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time. While there were no complaints about the penalty decision, Forest were disappointed that Newcastle’s equaliser was allowed to stand following a foul by Joe Willock on Andre Ayew in the build-up.

“I won’t dwell on the fact too much, because as I said we made our own decisions, but it was definitely a foul on Andre [Ayew] in the build-up,” Forest manager Steve Cooper said. “The referee has made a poor decision and so have we.”

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was also understood to be furious that Isak’s goal as the club’s official Instagram account posted an image of Willock’s challenge on Ayew along with the caption: “A crucial decision in a crucial match – and we’ve been badly let down again by the wrong call.”

It was a contentious challenge that saw Newcastle go up the other end and equalise shortly afterwards. But Forest’s apparent anger towards the officials seemed misplaced in the eyes of many fans.

"Someone have a word with the admin,” one fan wrote. “Fans can debate this stuff all they want, but our official account? Embarrassing.”

Referee Paul Tierney checks a Newcastle United goal on the VAR screen during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Another Forest fan added: “I think it’s a bit far for the social media account to make that sort of claim. Newcastle deserved their win today they showed up and we didn’t, can’t we just draw the line there.”

Several others shared the same sentiment of: “Take this down. Not a good look.”

Forest’s post was made all the more bizarre as they benefitted from an arguably more controversial VAR call in the second half.

Elliot Anderson was denied his first Newcastle goal following a VAR check which deemed Sean Longstaff offside in the build-up after being played the ball by Forest defender Felipe. Following a check, Paul Tierney disallowed the goal as it was deemed Felipe had not deliberately played the ball which fell to an offside Longstaff.

Joe Willock's challenge on Andre Ayew (photo: NFFC).