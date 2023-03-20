News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
1 hour ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
1 hour ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
2 hours ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
2 hours ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
17 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban

Nottingham Forest fans urge club to take down ‘embarrassing’ post after Newcastle United defeat

Nottingham Forest publicly hit out at a refereeing decision made during Friday night’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at The City Ground.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:30 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 08:31 GMT

After Emmanuel Dennis gave Forest a first-half lead, Alexander Isak drew Newcastle level on the stroke of half-time before snatching a late winner from the penalty spot in stoppage time. While there were no complaints about the penalty decision, Forest were disappointed that Newcastle’s equaliser was allowed to stand following a foul by Joe Willock on Andre Ayew in the build-up.

“I won’t dwell on the fact too much, because as I said we made our own decisions, but it was definitely a foul on Andre [Ayew] in the build-up,” Forest manager Steve Cooper said. “The referee has made a poor decision and so have we.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis was also understood to be furious that Isak’s goal as the club’s official Instagram account posted an image of Willock’s challenge on Ayew along with the caption: “A crucial decision in a crucial match – and we’ve been badly let down again by the wrong call.”

Most Popular
Read More
Newcastle player ratings v Nottingham Forest: ‘Unplayable’ 9/10 shines as ‘quiet...

It was a contentious challenge that saw Newcastle go up the other end and equalise shortly afterwards. But Forest’s apparent anger towards the officials seemed misplaced in the eyes of many fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Someone have a word with the admin,” one fan wrote. “Fans can debate this stuff all they want, but our official account? Embarrassing.”

Referee Paul Tierney checks a Newcastle United goal on the VAR screen during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Referee Paul Tierney checks a Newcastle United goal on the VAR screen during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Referee Paul Tierney checks a Newcastle United goal on the VAR screen during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United at City Ground on March 17, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Another Forest fan added: “I think it’s a bit far for the social media account to make that sort of claim. Newcastle deserved their win today they showed up and we didn’t, can’t we just draw the line there.”

Several others shared the same sentiment of: “Take this down. Not a good look.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Forest’s post was made all the more bizarre as they benefitted from an arguably more controversial VAR call in the second half.

Elliot Anderson was denied his first Newcastle goal following a VAR check which deemed Sean Longstaff offside in the build-up after being played the ball by Forest defender Felipe. Following a check, Paul Tierney disallowed the goal as it was deemed Felipe had not deliberately played the ball which fell to an offside Longstaff.

Joe Willock's challenge on Andre Ayew (photo: NFFC).
Joe Willock's challenge on Andre Ayew (photo: NFFC).
Joe Willock's challenge on Andre Ayew (photo: NFFC).

It took a stoppage-time penalty for Newcastle to secure three points as Isak dispatched calmly after Moussa Niakhate handled inside the area.

Nottingham ForestSteve CooperElliot Anderson