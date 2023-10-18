Former Newcastle United manager backed for shock League Two role as Tyne-Wear derby hero hails Magpies star
A former Newcastle United manager is linked with a shock new appointment as Kevin Nolan hails a current Magpies midfielder.
Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce would be ‘a good appointment’ for League Two club Gillingham - according to EFL pundit Carlton Palmer.
The former Magpies boss has been linked with the vacancy at the club where he began his playing career making over 200 appearances during a five-year spell at Priestfield between 1979 and 1984.
The Gills are looking for a new manager following the departure of Neil Harris earlier this month and Keith Millen has been put in temporary charge as the search for a permanent successor continues.
Former England midfielder Palmer has revealed he is ‘a big fan’ of Bruce - but believes the former Newcastle manager would have to achieve promotion if he was to step back into the dugout with his old club.
He told Football League World: “There is doubt in some quarters about whether he would be a good appointment for the League Two club, apparently the board are split on the decision.
“Steve Bruce is a Hall of Fame footballer at Gillingham, so I think it would be an appointment that would go down well with the fans. I think if Gillingham could pull this off, it would be a great appointment. I’m a big fan of Steve Bruce as a man and a manager.
“All managers come unstuck with certain appointments, but his record overall as a manager is very good. Steve Bruce and his coaching staff will not be cheap in League Two, so promotion would be the minimum target.”
Tyne-Wear derby hero hails Magpies midfielder
Former Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan has revealed he has been ‘really impressed’ with current Magpies star Bruno Guimaraes.
Nolan, who wrote his name into United folklore with a hat-trick against arch rivals Sunderland, witnessed the Brazilian international’s talents at first hand in his role on West Ham United’s coaching staff as the Magpies battled to a 2-2 draw with David Moyes’ men prior to the international break.
Guimaraes has been a key part of Newcastle’s revival under Eddie Howe and he had caught the eye of one of his predecessors in the heart of the Magpies midfield.
Nolan told talkSPORT: ”I was really impressed with Bruno Guimaraes last week. I thought he was excellent against us. He should have been sent off. I thought the referee was really poor but I thought he was excellent. I think James Ward-Prowse has been excellent, obviously. I don’t know how many people are putting out stats like he has been this season.”