Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce would be ‘a good appointment’ for League Two club Gillingham - according to EFL pundit Carlton Palmer.

The former Magpies boss has been linked with the vacancy at the club where he began his playing career making over 200 appearances during a five-year spell at Priestfield between 1979 and 1984.

The Gills are looking for a new manager following the departure of Neil Harris earlier this month and Keith Millen has been put in temporary charge as the search for a permanent successor continues.

Former England midfielder Palmer has revealed he is ‘a big fan’ of Bruce - but believes the former Newcastle manager would have to achieve promotion if he was to step back into the dugout with his old club.

He told Football League World: “There is doubt in some quarters about whether he would be a good appointment for the League Two club, apparently the board are split on the decision.

“Steve Bruce is a Hall of Fame footballer at Gillingham, so I think it would be an appointment that would go down well with the fans. I think if Gillingham could pull this off, it would be a great appointment. I’m a big fan of Steve Bruce as a man and a manager.

“All managers come unstuck with certain appointments, but his record overall as a manager is very good. Steve Bruce and his coaching staff will not be cheap in League Two, so promotion would be the minimum target.”

