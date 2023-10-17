Watch more of our videos on Shots!

League Two side MK Dons have confirmed the appointment of Mike Williamson as their new manager. Williamson will succeed Graham Alexander in the role after the former Salford City boss was sacked after just 16 games in charge.

MK Dons were relegated from League One last season, despite featuring in the previous campaign’s play-offs alongside Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland. They currently sit 16th in the table and are winless in the league since August.

Williamson leaves his post as Gateshead manager where he helped guide the Heed to promotion from the Vanarama North and keep them in the Vanarama National League last season - alongside an FA Trophy final appearance at Wembley Stadium. During his time at Gateshead, Williamson helped instil a good brand of football, one that Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe praised back in May.

Howe said: "We played against them in pre-season, and I thought they were a good team. Mike deserves huge credit for what he's done, because it's tough at that level with limited resources.”