Fiery ex-Newcastle United manager makes shock on-pitch appearance – and fans love it

Graeme Souness has made a surprise appearance on the pitch at the home of one of his old clubs

Souness almost caused a riot when he planted when he planted a Galatasaray flag in the centre circle of the pitch of their fierce city rivals Fenerbahce after guiding the Istanbul club to a Turkish Cup win in the 1995/96 season.

The former Newcastle United manager was back at Galatasaray yesterday for their 3-0 home win over Fenerbahce.

Souness, carrying a striped club flag, was welcomed on to the field by home fans celebrating the club's latest title win.

Galatasaray had finished eight points ahead of second-placed Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig.

Souness succeeded Sir Bobby Robson as Newcastle manager in 2004, and guided the club to the last eight of the UEFA Cup and an FA Cup semi-final that season.

The former Liverpool and Rangers manager was sacked in February 2006 with the club 15th in the Premier League table.

Souness – who never took another managerial job after leaving St James' Park – left Sky Sports last month.

The 70-year-old had spent more than 15 years working for the broadcaster as a pundit.

"A second career in television meant a life in the game was still very much there for me," Souness told the Daily Mail last month. "The business of going to live matches and working from them in a journalistic capacity has been a privilege.

