Nick Pope has revealed his planned comeback date after injury ruled him out of Newcastle United's final game of the season – and England's next two matches.

Pope – who made a superb late save in Monday night's goalless draw against Leicester City – has undergone surgery on his left hand because of what the goalkeeper describes as a "lingering" problem.

Martin Dubravka is set to deputise for Pope at Stamford Bridge.

Pope, signed from Burnley last summer in a £10million deal, hopes to be back for the first day of pre-season training in July.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, Pope said: “Just fingers, something that’s needed doing for a few months, really. It’s something I’m pleased to get sorted. I’ll be back for pre-season. The timing’s worked out well.

“I’ve had it for a couple of months, it’s just something that’s been lingering and lingering.

"Nice to get it sorted. Everything went really well. I think it’s just pre-season we’re looking at. Obviously, (we) have a good recovery time over the summer."

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope, third left, at Alnwick Garden following surgery on his fingers.

Newcastle issued a brief statement when Pope was left out of the latest England squad, which included his club-mates Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

It read: "Nick Pope – who withdrew from the last Three Lions squad due to injury – is not involved as he is set to undergo an operation on his hand."

The third-placed club secured Champions League football next season with the point they took from the Leicester game.

Pope was speaking at the opening of the Lilidorei play village at Alnwick Garden, which he attended with United team-mate Dan Burn.