Eddie Howe hints at Newcastle United transfer priority amid James Maddison speculation

Eddie Howe has revealed the area where he felt his Newcastle United team was short this season.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 30th May 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read

Eddie Howe has hinted at Newcastle United's big summer transfer priority.

The fourth-placed club's attention has turned to the transfer market after Sunday's season-ending 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Howe – who lost midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest in January – needs to add "depth" to his squad ahead of the club's return to the Champions League next season.

Newcastle tried to sign James Maddison last summer, and the 26-year-old England international, set to leave relegated Leicester City this summer, is again a potential target this year.

And Howe has pointed to the need for midfield reinforcements after being left short following Shelvey's sale and the loss of Sean Longstaff to a late-season injury.

Asked about needing more players, Howe said: "It's a difficult one, because we go into a lot of competitions next year, so we need the depth.

"This year, we've been light in certain areas of the pitch. We've carried on in the second half of the season with four midfielders. so you're one injury away from a very difficult situation, so we need a little bit more depth, certainly with three games in a week next year."

Injury-hit Howe was short of options on the bench at Stamford Bridge, where a strike from January signing Anthony Gordon was cancelled out by a Kieran Trippier own goal.

Chelsea, able to bring on reinforcements, were better after the break.

"We are suffering from injuries in a stage of the season, which is a concern for us in a sense that we do need to bolster our resources, because we can't be looking at one or two injuries," said Howe.