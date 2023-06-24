'Formidable' former Newcastle United manager to return to work

News you can trust since 1849
Miles Starforth
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

Rafa Benitez has a new club after a lengthy spell out of work.

The former Newcastle United manager has been out of work since leaving Everton in January last year.

However, Benitez is set to take charge of Celta Vigo after the club confirmed an "agreement in principle" with the 63-year-old, who spent more than three years at St James' Park.

Benitez will take charge at the club next month, when the squad returns for the start of pre-season training.

A statement from the La Liga club described Benitez as a “formidable leader” – and “one of the most successful coaches in our country’s history”.

It added: “The Madrid coach has extensive experience on the bench with a career that is difficult to match.”

Benitez guided Newcastle to the Championship title in the 2016/17 season, and he has also won the Champions League, La Liga, the Europa League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and Coppa Italia in his long managerial career.

The former Liverpool manager succeeds Carlos Carvalhal at Celta. The club narrowly avoided relegation last season.

Benitez had revealed in April that he had turned down "several" job offers.

“I have had several possibilities this season, but the conditions that I think are necessary were not there – and I preferred to wait for another option,” Benitez told the Daily Telegraph.

Benitez added that his preference was a job in the Premier League.

Then-Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez with the Championship trophy in the 2016/17 season. (Pic: Getty Images)Then-Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez with the Championship trophy in the 2016/17 season. (Pic: Getty Images)
United 'love' affair

Benitez took charge of Newcastle late in the 2015/16 season following the dismissal of former England manager Steve McClaren with 10 games left to play.

The club was relegated, but the tea won promotion in his first full campaign in charge. After 10th and 13th-placed finishes in the Premier League, Benitez left United after failing to agree a new deal with then-owner Mike Ashley.

Speaking to FourFourTwo at the time, Benitez said: "I still love the city, the fans and the players.

"My last game as manager was emotional. We won 4-0 at Fulham, and the supporters were singing my name at the end, trying to convince me to stay.

“I have a lot of very good memories. I wish them and Steve Bruce all the best. But I couldn't stay there just trying to survive for another year."

Benitez was succeeded at St James' Park by Steve Bruce.

