Shay Given was a fan-favourite during his 12 year spell at Newcastle United as the Republic of Ireland international made over 450 appearances for the Toon in all competitions during his time on Tyneside.

Given was a guest on the OpenGoal YouTube channel when he was asked about his time at Newcastle, which ended trophyless, Given admitted that his biggest regret was not winning silverware whilst at St James’s Park:

“That’s the biggest regret to be honest, at Newcastle. I was there for 12 years, we got to the semi-finals of the Europa League, FA Cup finals, ran the league close but always not quite there.

Shay Given has opened up about his biggest regret whilst at Newcastle United (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

“That’s the frustrating thing. They were absolutely brilliant, the fans at Newcastle, to this day are still crying out for a trophy.

“You don’t feel like a failure but you wish you could give the fans something back.”

Thirteen years on from Given’s departure, Newcastle are still yet to lift another major trophy.

Talk of a takeover, that has dragged on for 18-months, promised a potential end to Mike Ashley’s tenure as Newcastle owner and many believed this could signal a new-dawn at the club.

Given agrees with this and hopes that the ‘fanatical’ Newcastle fan base can get to celebrate a takeover of their club:

“I’d love to have seen the takeover with the big money that was talked about recently, coming in and really having a go.

“I don’t know all the ins and outs of it behind the scenes but I would have loved to see a big owner go in there and have a go.

“It’s a special club in the middle of Newcastle. You walk up from the bars and walk straight into the stadium, it’s really unique.

“I’ve said this before but you can drive around and see any full family kitted out.

“The wife, the father, all the kids with different kits on… they’re really fanatical about their club.”

The former-shot stopper retired from playing in 2016 and is now a first-team coach at Derby County working alongside Wayne Rooney.

