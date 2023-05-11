News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Former Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa’s brutal message for senior club figure

Former Newcastle United midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, without a club for more than a year, has hit the headlines again.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 11th May 2023, 08:50 BST- 2 min read

There were some glowing tributes to Jean-Michel Aulas after it was announced that he would step down as Olympique Lyonnais after 36 years as president.

Not from Hatem Ben Arfa, however.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Newcastle United midfielder – who has been without a club since leaving Lille just over a year ago – issued a blunt message to the 74-year-old.

Most Popular

Ben Arfa said: “You will not be missed in football. Goodbye.”

Ben ruled out a return to Lyon four years ago because of Aulas. Speaking to L’Equipe, Ben Arfa said: “Returning to OL is not possible. I couldn’t work with Aulas. Yes, he likes me, but in hindsight, it would be very complicated.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ben Arfa – who left Lyon in 2008 – spent four years at Newcastle after joining from Olympique Lyonnais in 2010.

The former France international was loaned to Steve Bruce's in 2014 Hull City after falling out with then-manager Alan Pardew, and his Newcastle contract was terminated in January 2015.

Hatem Ben Arfa, pictured at St James' Park in November 2013.Hatem Ben Arfa, pictured at St James' Park in November 2013.
Hatem Ben Arfa, pictured at St James' Park in November 2013.

Meanwhile, Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin revealed that he had spoken to Ben Arfa about the club before joining in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There were a lot of players, like (Yann) M’Vila, though he wasn’t at Newcastle, he was in Sunderland,” said Saint-Maximin. “He spoke to me. Hatem spoke to me.

“I talked with a lot of players. They said to me it’s a great club, a great city and the supporters are great. Everything is great.

"This is why I came. I said ‘I know I want to be there’. Everybody told me (to join). Some players in Arsenal said to me ‘it’s a great stadium with a lot of people’.”