There were some glowing tributes to Jean-Michel Aulas after it was announced that he would step down as Olympique Lyonnais after 36 years as president.

Not from Hatem Ben Arfa, however.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Newcastle United midfielder – who has been without a club since leaving Lille just over a year ago – issued a blunt message to the 74-year-old.

Ben Arfa said: “You will not be missed in football. Goodbye.”

Ben ruled out a return to Lyon four years ago because of Aulas. Speaking to L’Equipe, Ben Arfa said: “Returning to OL is not possible. I couldn’t work with Aulas. Yes, he likes me, but in hindsight, it would be very complicated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Arfa – who left Lyon in 2008 – spent four years at Newcastle after joining from Olympique Lyonnais in 2010.

The former France international was loaned to Steve Bruce's in 2014 Hull City after falling out with then-manager Alan Pardew, and his Newcastle contract was terminated in January 2015.

Hatem Ben Arfa, pictured at St James' Park in November 2013.

Meanwhile, Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin revealed that he had spoken to Ben Arfa about the club before joining in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There were a lot of players, like (Yann) M’Vila, though he wasn’t at Newcastle, he was in Sunderland,” said Saint-Maximin. “He spoke to me. Hatem spoke to me.

“I talked with a lot of players. They said to me it’s a great club, a great city and the supporters are great. Everything is great.